Accrington Stanley V Chesterfield at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

Jimmy Dunne set for Accrington debutAccrington could hand an English Football League debut to defender Jimmy Dunne after he arrived on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season.The 20-year-old is yet to make his senior bow for the Clarets and spent the first half of the season with Vanarama National League outfit Barrow.The Irishman can play anywhere across the back four and Stanley boss John Coleman will put him straight into the matchday squad.Club captain Seamus Conneely, Jordan Thorniley (both groin) and Erico Sousa (ankle) have all been absent of late and face a race to prove their fitness.Chesterfield defender Scott Wiseman is suspended again after he was sent off during the defeat at Coventry on Monday. It was Wiseman's third red card of the season and he will serve a two-match ban this time.The Spireites' problems at centre-half continue with the news this week that Sam Hird (thigh) will be out for up to three months. He joins Ian Evatt (knee) on the sidelines and Evatt may not play again this season as he requires surgery.Given such issues, Blues boss Jack Lester has signed Sid Nelson on loan from Millwall and he is likely to make his debut against Stanley. Midfielder Josh Kay and forward Zavon Hines have also been signed this week and could be involved on Saturday.Striker Gozie Ugwu is training again after injury while defender Bradley Barry (hamstring) is also nearing a return.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.