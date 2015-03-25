 
Accrington Stanley V Cheltenham at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

22 September 2017 11:24
Same again for Accrington?

Accrington boss John Coleman looks set to have the same group of players to choose from for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two home clash with Cheltenham as he did last weekend, when his side won 2-1 at Chesterfield.

Defender Ben Richards-Everton remains sidelined by a shoulder problem, although it is hoped he may be able to feature when Stanley travel to Forest Green next week.

Max Stryjek is the other man out injured, with the goalkeeper having suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue.

Coleman's men go into the contest having lost only one of their last six league matches and won four of them.

Cheltenham will be without striker Jaanai Gordon for the trip to Lancashire.

The 21-year-old, who has made four substitute appearances so far this season, is expected to be sidelined for around two months after suffering a knee injury.

Former Chelsea defender Alex Davey, signed as a free agent on Thursday, has been brought in to bolster the Robins' back-line but a lack of fitness may mean he is not involved at the Wham Stadium.

Midfielders Kevin Dawson and Kyle Storer are fit and in contention after coming off early against Colchester last week, while young forward Freddie Hinds is pushing for a recall after missing the victory over the U's.

