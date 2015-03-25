Accrington Stanley V Carlisle at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

Hamstring injury rules Max Stryjek out of Accrington's clash with CarlisleAccrington's deadline-day loan signing Max Stryjek is facing two to three weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury in last weekend's 2-1 win against Morecambe and will miss Carlisle's visit.Assistant manager Jimmy Bell confirmed the goalkeeper's injury is not as bad as first feared.Aaron Chapman, who replaced Sunderland loanee Stryjek after nine minutes, will start in goal.Mekhi McLeod continues to serve his three-match ban for the red card he was shown at Notts County, while Stanley will also be without Ben Richards-Everton as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.Carlisle defender Tom Parkes is available again after serving a one-match suspension last weekend.Parkes had started every league match up to his enforced absence on Saturday so is almost certain to return to the starting line-up.Midfielder Kelvin Etuhu took a step closer to making his first senior appearance for the club after a 75-minute run-out for the reserves in midweek.Winger John O'Sullivan is still working his way back to fitness after a groin injury.

Source: PAR

