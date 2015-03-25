 
Accrington Stanley V Barnet at Store First Stadium : Match Preview

27 October 2017 11:41
Accrington boss John Coleman has selection dilemma

Accrington boss John Coleman admits he will have "tough decisions" to make ahead of Saturday's League Two home clash against Barnet.

Coleman, whose men are third in the table, says he has a fully-fit squad to choose from for the match.

After recovering from his hamstring problem goalkeeper Max Stryjek returned to the matchday squad for last weekend's 2-0 win at Crewe, which Stanley emerged from with no fresh injuries.

On-loan defender Tom Dallison has returned to parent club Brighton to play for the Under-23s.

Barnet could be without top-scorer Shaquile Coulthirst for the long trip north.

The striker, who has hit seven league goals so far this season, is recovering from a knock sustained during last weekend's draw with Yeovil.

Goalkeeper Jamie Stephens (knee), midfielder Curtis Weston (knee) and striker John Akinde (hamstring) have returned to training but are unlikely to feature against Stanley.

Defenders Richard Brindley (foot) and Elliott Johnson (knee) and forward Dave Tarpey (knee) are sidelined with long-term knocks.

Source: PAR

