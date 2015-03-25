 
Accrington Stanley 1-1 Newport County - 18-Nov-2017 : Match Report

18 November 2017 05:47
Accington striker Mallik Wilks denies Newport at the death

Substitute Mallik Wilks rescued a late point for promotion-chasing Accrington in a 1-1 draw with Newport.

It looked like the Exiles had stolen all three points following Frank Nouble's 48th-minute goal but Leeds loan striker Wilks fired home the equaliser two minutes from time.

It was a first half of limited chances with Nouble having an effort scrambled off the line in the opening seconds and Kayden Jackson striking narrowly wide.

The game burst to life on 48 minutes when Robbie Willmott's corner found Nouble on the edge of the area and the Newport frontman smashed a shot into the top corner for his seventh goal of the season.

Stanley stepped up a gear and came close to equalising when, after a goalmouth scramble, Jordan Clark's strike was cleared off the line by keeper Joe Day's foot on 61 minutes.

However Newport were still dangerous and Willmott saw his effort saved on the line at the second attempt by Stanley's Aaron Chapman.

Stanley hit the woodwork on 70 minutes through a Jackson header and then, following a goalmouth scramble, Wilks got the ball in the area and thumped home the equaliser.

Source: PA

