Accrington Stanley 1-1 Cheltenham - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Accrington held at home by CheltenhamPromotion hopefuls Accrington were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Cheltenham at the Wham Stadium.The Robins took the lead through Mo Eisa in the 37th minute before Kayden Jackson replied for the Reds two minutes later and Stanley were thankful to two saves from Aaron Chapman at the death.Both sides had superb chances in the opening 10 minutes, Jackson was denied by Robins goalkeeper Scott Flinders when clean through and Kevin Dawson poked the ball past Chapman but also inches wide of the post.Stanley midfielder Liam Nolan hit the underside of the crossbar with a 25-yard blast after 29 minutes as the home side bossed proceedings.But it was the Robins who struck first in the 37th minute when a Harry Pell ball into the box found Eisa and he lifted the ball over Chapman for his fifth goal of the campaign.Stanley hit back immediately through the dangerous Jackson, who raced onto Jordan Clark's through ball and fired into the far bottom corner of the net for his sixth goal of the season.Jackson, a doubt before the game, hobbled off after 55 minutes and that seemed to unsettle Stanley.The game never sprung to life in a second half with few chances, but Cheltenham came closest with substitute Jerell Sellars denied by Chapman in the 89th minute and Freddie Hinds also kept out by the Stanley keeper in time added on.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.