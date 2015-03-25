Accrington Stanley 1-0 Coventry - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Sean McConville grabbed the only goal of the match to send Accrington up to fourth as they enjoyed a 1-0 win over promotion rivals Coventry.
Stanley dominated the opening exchanges and grabbed a deserved opener when Jordan Clark's cross found McConville to rifle home in the 14th minute.
McConville had earlier hit the crossbar when his strike was expertly tipped onto the woodwork by Coventry goalkeeper Lee Burge before Billy Kee was also denied by the crossbar after the striker charged down a clearance in the 34th minute.
Coventry grew into the game after the break with five-goal striker Duckens Nazon testing Aaron Chapman on the hour mark from 30 yards, with the Stanley keeper denying Jodi Jones with his legs from close range as the visitors pressed for the equaliser.
Substitute Marc McNulty headed over with 13 minutes to go before Chapman kept out efforts from Rod McDonald and Jones late on to ensure Stanley came away with maximum points.
