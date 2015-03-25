Accrington Stanley 0-2 Luton - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Luton up to third with Accrington winLuton jumped up to third in Sky Bet League Two as goals from James Collins and a Danny Hylton penalty saw them chalk up a 2-0 win at promotion rivals Accrington.It was a fiery game, with both Luton goals coming in the first half as they inflicted only the third home league defeat of 2017 on Stanley.After an even start, the Hatters began to get on top and they scored the opening goal in the 22nd minute. Dan Potts' ball in was headed down by Olly Lee and striker Collins tapped home at the back post.Accrington looked to hit back immediately but Jordan Clark was denied by goalkeeper Marek Stech.The game erupted after 31 minutes when a melee inside the box saw Potts booked and, from that point onwards, it was highly charged.Luton were bossing the game, with Mark Hughes having to clear a Luke Berry header off the line and, from the resulting corner, the visitors were awarded a penalty when Janoi Donacien tripped Alan Sheehan in the area.Hylton fired home his fifth goal of the season, low into the bottom left-hand corner, from the spot.Stech did well to keep out a Scott Brown pile-driver as Stanley looked to get back into it after the break, but they dropped out of the automatic promotion places.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.