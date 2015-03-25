 
  1. Football
  2. AC Milan

AC Milan will only strengthen squad further on their terms

17 July 2017 02:23

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli says the Serie A club will not be bullied into paying huge transfer fees for players.

Milan have recruited heavily during this transfer window, making nine impressive signings as they bid to make ground on champions Juventus after finishing 28 points behind in sixth place last season.

They have also been linked with big-money moves for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches in recent days.

But Mirabelli has reiterated the Italian club will only make signings on their own terms.

"Morata? We've been looking at him from the beginning [of the window], he's made himself available to us," he told Premium Sport.

"There were complications between the Champions League final and the emergence of other teams, and the track cooled down. It may warm up again, but only on our terms.

"Sanches? We know him well from his time with Benfica, and he hasn't found much space at Bayern.

"If we needed another midfielder, we could consider him, but only under certain conditions."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play tennis?

What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play ...

Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title by beating Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the final on Sunday.