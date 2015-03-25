Aberdeen's new stadium bid put on hold as club asked for more information

Aberdeen have put their bid to win planning permission for a new £50million stadium on hold after being asked to provide council chiefs with more details.

The Dons' application to build their new home ground, training base and community sports hub at Kingsford had been due to go before Aberdeen City councillors next month.

But the vote scheduled for June 21 will now likely have to wait until October after the council and consultees requested more information on the blueprints, including additional environmental surveys.

The scheme has been met with opposition from residents who do not want the stadium built on their doorstep.

Club bosses say they have " already provided comprehensive information, reports and studies" to support their application but have agreed to re-submit their bid with the details requested in order to ensure the right decision is reached.

Aberdeen's executive vice-chairman George Yule said: "Although this is later than we had hoped, we are confident that if planning permission is granted in October we will still meet the original target timescales of completing the community sports campus and football training academy in 2018 and the new stadium for the 2020/21 season.

"We have already invested considerable resource, both internally and with our team of external experts, in developing a comprehensive planning application package. This important development will deliver real benefit in sporting, social and economic terms for stakeholders and we look forward to it being considered on its merits via the statutory planning process.

"We provided the additional information requested as part of a positive and co-operative two-way process between the club and the city council, both of whom are committed to ensuring that the application brought forward is considered rigorously against a comprehensive package of supporting information."

However, Yule warned that any further delays could hurt boss Derek McInnes' first team.

"A delay of a few weeks at this stage is not unduly concerning as we can make specific adjustments to our project schedule," he said.

"However, further slippage, beyond October, or a negative outcome will result in us missing our target timescales and this will have a material impact on the club's ability to recruit and retain talent and to maintain our current position within Scottish football at a time when our football staff are delivering success for the city, the local community and the club.

"AFC ensures this region is profiled nationally and internationally and has further plans to enhance its reputation as a visionary organisation, competing successfully in domestic and European competition, with best in class facilities for our supporters, staff and players at all ages. We cannot deliver this vision and provide a positive role model for young people without suitable new facilities."

The Dons are desperate to quit their ageing Pittodrie base, with upkeep costs totalling more than Â£700,000 a year.

Source: PA

