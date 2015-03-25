Aberdeen held to draw as Europa League hopes suffer blow

Aberdeen were held to a 1-1 draw by Siroki Brijeg in the Europa League qualifying second round first leg.

Stipo Markovic grabbed a crucial away goal for the Bosnian side to cancel out Ryan Christie's opener for the Dons at Pittodrie.

It left the tie delicately poised ahead of next week's second leg with Aberdeen now needing to score in Bosnia.

Christie opened the scoring after 17 minutes when he latched onto a long ball from goalkeeper Joe Lewis and curled into the corner.

But Aberdeen failed to build on their advantage with Gary Mackay-Steven missing their best chance before the visitors levelled.

Markovic struck from the edge of the box with 21 minutes left to peg back Derek McInnes' side.

David McAllister's injury-time strike gave Shamrock Rovers hope after they lost their first leg 3-2 to Mlada Boleslav.

Golgol Mebrahtu's double and Jan Chramosta's late strike put the visitors in control despite Graham Burke equalising three minutes after half time.

But McAllister struck in the second minute of stoppage time to pull Rovers back into the tie.

Cork also lost 1-0 to AEK Larnaka after Joan Truyols' second half goal downed the Irish side.

Left back Truyols drilled into the corner with 20 minutes left at Turner's Cross and the hosts could not find a way back.

Source: PA

