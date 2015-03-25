 
  1. Football
  2. Aberdeen

Aberdeen held to draw as Europa League hopes suffer blow

13 July 2017 10:24

Aberdeen were held to a 1-1 draw by Siroki Brijeg in the Europa League qualifying second round first leg.

Stipo Markovic grabbed a crucial away goal for the Bosnian side to cancel out Ryan Christie's opener for the Dons at Pittodrie.

It left the tie delicately poised ahead of next week's second leg with Aberdeen now needing to score in Bosnia.

Christie opened the scoring after 17 minutes when he latched onto a long ball from goalkeeper Joe Lewis and curled into the corner.

But Aberdeen failed to build on their advantage with Gary Mackay-Steven missing their best chance before the visitors levelled.

Markovic struck from the edge of the box with 21 minutes left to peg back Derek McInnes' side.

David McAllister's injury-time strike gave Shamrock Rovers hope after they lost their first leg 3-2 to Mlada Boleslav.

Golgol Mebrahtu's double and Jan Chramosta's late strike put the visitors in control despite Graham Burke equalising three minutes after half time.

But McAllister struck in the second minute of stoppage time to pull Rovers back into the tie.

Cork also lost 1-0 to AEK Larnaka after Joan Truyols' second half goal downed the Irish side.

Left back Truyols drilled into the corner with 20 minutes left at Turner's Cross and the hosts could not find a way back.

Source: PA

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.