Aaron Ramsey confident over Panenka penalty against Serbia

Aaron Ramsey has revealed how he won the battle of minds with Serbia goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic over his Panenka penalty.

Ramsey netted from the spot in Wales' 1-1 World Cup draw in Belgrade on Sunday night, taking a leaf out of the famous spot-kick book of Czechoslovakia great Antonin Panenka.

The Arsenal midfielder chipped the ball past Stojkovic in the 35th-minute as the Serbia goalkeeper dived in to the opposite corner.

Amazingly, the penalty made famous by Panenka - the shoot-out winner in the 1976 European Championship final against West Germany - was scored at the same Belgrade stadium.

"I didn't know, but that is quite a nice touch," Ramsey said when told about the Panenka penalty, which was also scored at the same end of the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

"I felt calm, I felt confident in the situation. The keeper asked for the ball so I gave him the ball and he said, "I'm going to stay in the middle, you're going to go down the middle.

"So I went in the right hand corner. Thankfully it went in."

Ramsey said his 12th Wales goal was the first Panenka penalty he had taken in his career.

"I knew what I was going to do before stepping up and taking it. I'm just happy it went in," Ramsey said.

Asked about the consequences of missing in that fashion, he replied: "That is the risk you take.

"You know, I am out there to enjoy myself as well, and though it was a big occasion, a big moment in this qualification campaign, I felt calm and comfortable doing it.

"I'm gutted we couldn't hold on to the win. But it is a good point in the end."

Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic equalised in the final quarter, just as he had done in November's 1-1 draw between the two countries in Cardiff.

The result l eaves Wales trailing Group D leaders Serbia by four points with as many games left to play.

The Republic of Ireland are tied on 12 points with Serbia and in second place on goal difference.

But Wales boss Chris Coleman took heart from a performance in which star man Gareth Bale was absent through suspension.

Coleman singled Ramsey out for praise, saying his "input was immense", but the 26-year-old applauded Wales' collective effort in front of passionate Serbian support.

"I think this team is fantastic. There is a lot of quality in it," Ramsey said.

"Just look at the level they are all playing at.

"Gareth is going to be a massive miss for anybody in the world, whatever team.

"But we came here and got a result without him, that just shows the strength that we have.

"We have a load of youngsters with us as well, which I think has stepped up the quality again.

"So I think we are in a good position at the moment."

Source: PA

