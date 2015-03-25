 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League final opponents Ajax

23 May 2017 04:09

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Here, Press Association Sport's Simon Peach takes a closer look at United's opponents in the Stockholm final.

EUROPEAN RECORD

Ajax are giants of the continental game, yet this is the Dutch club's first major European final since finishing runners-up in the 1996 Champions League. Their young, talent-filled side won the competition the previous year - their fourth European Cup victory. Ajax have previously also won the UEFA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup, as well as the Club World Cup in its previous guise as the Intercontinental Cup. Bayern Munich and Juventus are the only other sides to have won the same collection of trophies - and United will join that elite group should they triumph on Wednesday.

FORM

Unlike United, the Amsterdam outfit have been able to rest and focus on the Europa League final since May 14. Ajax ended their domestic campaign with a 3-1 win at Willem II, seeing them finish second in the Eredivisie to Feyenoord - the side United's Europa League campaign began against in September. On the continental front, Ajax lost to Rostov in the Champions League play-offs before topping their Europa League group and going on to knock out Legia Warsaw, FC Copenhagen, Schalke and Lyon.

MANAGER

Peter Bosz took the reins at Ajax last summer, replacing Frank de Boer. A former defensive midfielder, the 53-year-old managed Heracles and Vitesse Arnhem in Holland before briefly coaching Maccabi Tel Aviv. Bosz, a huge admirer of the late Johan Cruyff, is an attack-minded coach and charges his players with regaining possession within five seconds.

KEY MEN

Ajax are a young, talented group built on collective effort rather than standout names. Bosz's defence looks set to include precocious 17-year-old Matthijs de Ligt, while 19-year-old Kasper Dolberg has netted six goals in the run to the final. Davy Klaassen, 24, is Ajax's captain and fellow midfielder Lasse Schone could be the only member of the starting line-up over the age of 25. Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore and Justin Kluivert - son of Patrick - are others in the squad.

Source: PA

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a