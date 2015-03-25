A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League final opponents Ajax

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Here, Press Association Sport's Simon Peach takes a closer look at United's opponents in the Stockholm final.

EUROPEAN RECORD

Ajax are giants of the continental game, yet this is the Dutch club's first major European final since finishing runners-up in the 1996 Champions League. Their young, talent-filled side won the competition the previous year - their fourth European Cup victory. Ajax have previously also won the UEFA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup, as well as the Club World Cup in its previous guise as the Intercontinental Cup. Bayern Munich and Juventus are the only other sides to have won the same collection of trophies - and United will join that elite group should they triumph on Wednesday.

FORM

Unlike United, the Amsterdam outfit have been able to rest and focus on the Europa League final since May 14. Ajax ended their domestic campaign with a 3-1 win at Willem II, seeing them finish second in the Eredivisie to Feyenoord - the side United's Europa League campaign began against in September. On the continental front, Ajax lost to Rostov in the Champions League play-offs before topping their Europa League group and going on to knock out Legia Warsaw, FC Copenhagen, Schalke and Lyon.

MANAGER

Peter Bosz took the reins at Ajax last summer, replacing Frank de Boer. A former defensive midfielder, the 53-year-old managed Heracles and Vitesse Arnhem in Holland before briefly coaching Maccabi Tel Aviv. Bosz, a huge admirer of the late Johan Cruyff, is an attack-minded coach and charges his players with regaining possession within five seconds.

KEY MEN

Ajax are a young, talented group built on collective effort rather than standout names. Bosz's defence looks set to include precocious 17-year-old Matthijs de Ligt, while 19-year-old Kasper Dolberg has netted six goals in the run to the final. Davy Klaassen, 24, is Ajax's captain and fellow midfielder Lasse Schone could be the only member of the starting line-up over the age of 25. Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore and Justin Kluivert - son of Patrick - are others in the squad.

Source: PA

