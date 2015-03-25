A closer look at Manchester City's record-equalling 14-match unbeaten run

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Here, Press Association Sport breaks down the games and the statistics involved in their streak, which moved them level with Arsenal's achievement in 2002 (the end of the 2001-02 season and the start of 2002-03).

Bournemouth 1 Manchester City 2, August 26

Raheem Sterling's late goal proved decisive after Gabriel Jesus had cancelled out Charlie Daniels' stunner. The wild celebrations earned Sterling a second yellow card, but his late contributions were to become a recurring theme.

Manchester City 5 Liverpool 0, September 9

Sergio Aguero put City ahead before Liverpool's Sadio Mane was sent off for catching goalkeeper Ederson with a high boot. Jesus and Leroy Sane then both scored twice in an emphatic win.

Watford 0 Manchester City 6, September 16

Aguero's hat-trick, goals from Jesus and Nicolas Otamendi and a late Sterling penalty helped City go one better the following week.

Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0, September 23

Struggling Palace held out almost until half-time but Sane's goal opened the floodgates. Sterling, twice, Aguero and Fabian Delph scored in the second period.

Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1, September 30

Chelsea at least slowed City's free-scoring form but they were beaten by a 67th-minute goal from their former player Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City 7 Stoke 2, October 14

Pep Guardiola's side returned from the international break with a bang. They were three up inside half an hour through Jesus, Sterling and David Silva and, although Mame Diouf's strike and a Kyle Walker own goal brought Stoke back into it, Jesus' second settled City and Fernandinho, Sane and Bernardo Silva added to the score.

Manchester City 3 Burnley 0, October 21

Aguero's first-half penalty and goals in the final 20 minutes from Otamendi and Sane kept the run going.

West Brom 2 Manchester City 3, October 28

Sane's goal was cancelled out by Jay Rodriguez but Fernandinho and Sterling restored City's lead and Matt Phillips' late goal was mere consolation.

Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1, November 5

De Bruyne and an Aguero penalty put City in control and, although Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back, Jesus made the game safe.

Leicester 0 Manchester City 2, November 18

The damage was done in a five-minute period straddling half-time, with Jesus and De Bruyne on the scoresheet.

Huddersfield 1 Manchester City 2, November 26

Otamendi's own goal on the stroke of half-time put Town in front but Aguero scored from the spot early in the second half and Sterling, who had won the penalty, scored a freakish 84th-minute winner after Jesus' shot was parried on to him by keeper Jonas Lossl.

Manchester City 2 Southampton 1, November 29

Sterling left it even later this time, curling home a brilliant winner deep in stoppage time after De Bruyne's opener was cancelled out by Oriol Romeu.

Manchester City 2 West Ham 1, December 3

City's character was on show again after Angelo Ogbonna put the Hammers ahead. Otamendi levelled and David Silva volleyed the 83rd-minute winner.

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2, December 10

City were deserved winners of the Manchester derby, outplaying United for most of the game. David Silva put them ahead in the 43rd minute but the lead was short-lived as Marcus Rashford levelled on the stroke of half-time. Otamendi was gifted the winner, though, in the 54th minute and they saw it out with ease.

:: City have scored 45 goals in the 14 games, conceding just 10.

:: In their four games in September they scored 17 without reply.

:: Ten different players have scored for City during their winning run, with all bar Delph and Bernardo Silva scoring multiple goals - even defender Otamendi has four.

:: Aguero, Jesus and Sterling have contributed eight goals apiece.

Source: PA

