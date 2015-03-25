50 Players To Watch At The World Cup - No 19 Robinho

Our build-up to the World Cup continues with a look at Brazilian maestro and Manchester City misfit, Robinho.

Name: Robson De Souza

Age: 26

Club: Santos (On loan from Manchester City)

International caps: 72

International goals: 20

At the age of 18 Robinho signed his first professional contract with his hometown club Santos. After three seasons and an impressive return of 46 goals in 111 appearances, Spanish giants Real Madrid agreed to pay almost £15 million for his services in 2005.

Taking over Luis Figo's famous number 10 shirt, Robinho bagged 14 goals in his first full season but fell out of favour when Fabio Capello took charge at the start of the 2006-07 campaign. He eventually worked his way back into the team, helping Madrid secure their 30th league title.

In his third and final season at Real, Robinho again helped his club to the La Liga title despite a number of problems with club President Ramon Calderon and his contract negotiations.

In the summer of 2008, the attacking midfielder made a shock £32.5m switch to Manchester City, signing for a reported £160,000 a week despite being on the brink of a reported move to Chelsea.

He had a fine debut season but struggles with injury and poor form over the last campaign prompted a January loan to former club Santos, where he has scored six goals in 11 games.

A regular for the Brazil national side, Robinho's silky skills and ability to run at opponents will help make Dunga's side a force to be reckoned with in South Africa.

Source: DSG

