5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things we learned from the Hampden clash.

LIGHTENING STRIKES FOR TOM ROGIC

In a season when Celtic have appeared to have divine blessing at times, there was no lack of symbolism that the goal which sealed their first treble in 16 years happened the very second a bright flash cracked high above the skies over the East Stand at Hampden. The roar Rogic's goal produced even managed to drown out the thunder clap that followed as the Celtic fans rose to acclaim a team that is fast becoming a force of nature.

A GAME WORTHY OF THE OCCASION

It was fitting that 90 minutes of tense, breathless action was settled in climatic fashion in the depths of injury time with Rogic's dramatic strike. From the get-go, with the rain showers verging on the biblical battering down on Mount Florida, it seemed this was a game that was destined to live up to its billing. The Red Army will be disappointed their side could not hold onto their early lead for more than two minutes but the Dons more than contributed to a compelling clash as they pushed Celtic all the way.

BRENDAN RODGERS TAKES HIS PLACE AMONG THE PANTHEON OF CELTIC GREATS

Having led his side through 47 domestic games without defeat, the Northern Irishman now joins Jock Stein and Martin O'Neill as the only Parkhead bosses to have completed a clean sweep. From the moment 13,000 fans turned out to hail his appointment last summer, there has seemed a sense of destiny about this campaign and it is credit to the former Liverpool boss that he managed to negotiate his way through the pressure that brought his way to deliver a truly remarkable set of performances.

KENNY McLEAN LEFT TO RUE HIS MISSED CHANCE

The Dons midfielder will go to sleep tonight with his big opportunity to make himself a hero playing over and over in his head. It seemed inevitable the recent Scotland call-up would put Aberdeen back in front midway through the second half as Jonny Hayes broke clear on the right. But the Irishman's cross was played in behind McLean and he could not turn home. With that missed chance Aberdeen's hopes were gone.

JAYDEN STOCKLEY FACES A BAN

The big Pittodrie striker was given the nod to start in front of Adam Rooney as Derek McInnes looked to rough up the Celtic defence. But he took things too far during the first period when his flailing arm connected with the face of Hoops youngster Kieran Tierney. The sicking collision sent two of the teenager's teeth flying but somehow referee Bobby Madden decided no action was necessary. It is unlikely, though, Stockley will escape punishment entirely, with the incident set to be reviewed by Hampden disciplinary chiefs.

Source: PA

