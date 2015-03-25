5 things we learned from the Milan derby

Inter Milan emerged from a thrilling first Derby della Madonnina of the season with the bragging rights, despite AC Milan twice dragging themselves back to level terms.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at what we learned from a full-blooded encounter at San Siro.

Argentina have an embarrassment of riches

Mauro Icardi started Argentina’s crucial World Cup qualifier in Ecuador sitting on the bench and looked on as superstar Lionel Messi helped himself to a decisive hat-trick. Icardi followed suit for Inter on Sunday night, when he produced two exquisite finishes either side of half-time before nervelessly converting a 90th-minute penalty to snatch a 3-2 victory.

AC Milan are still a work in progress

Vincenzo Montella saw his side slip further behind their rivals (Scott Heavey/PA)

Milan boss Vincenzo Montella went into the derby insisting a fourth Serie A defeat of the campaign would not prove fatal to either their season or his job prospects after a less than impressive return on his £160million summer spending spree fanned the flames of his critics. But his players showed genuine character to twice drag themselves back into the game and come within seconds of a creditable draw until a questionable penalty decision dashed their hopes.

Antonio Candreva does have a final ball

Antonio Candreva answered his critics with an assist (Niall Carson/PA)

Italy international winger Candreva returned to club action having scored the only goal in his country’s World Cup qualifier victory in Albania on Monday evening, but with question marks hanging over his final ball. However, he went some of the way towards to providing an answer with a superb cross for Icardi’s opener and another from which Matias Vecino should have scored as well as hitting the bar himself.

Fabio Borini continues to frustrate

Former Sunderland forward Fabio Borini has found himself back on the wing (Richard Sellers/PA)

Borini spent much of his time at both Liverpool and Sunderland, from whom he joined Milan on loan during the summer, insisting he wanted to play as a central striker, but has ended up operating as a wide-man once again in Milan. Few would argue that right wing-back is his best position and he was anonymous before the break, although he was much improved afterwards as Patrick Cutrone’s half-time introduction gave the visitors an attacking platform.

Luciano Spalletti has Inter moving in the right direction

Mauro Icardi completed his hat-trick with a dramatic late winner in the Milan derby as Inter beat their city rivals 3-2 pic.twitter.com/ZobUD6awLH — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) October 15, 2017

Spalletti’s appointment in June was not met with universal approval, but his reign to date has proved hugely encouraging. They sit in second place and in Serie A remain unbeaten having dropped just two points – they drew 1-1 at Bologna on September 19 – suggesting they can challenge for a better finish than last season’s seventh.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

