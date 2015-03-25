5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the same position they were just five months ago.

Here, we look at the leading candidates to replace the 62-year-old:

CHRIS COLEMAN

Wales manager Coleman was a firm favourite during a four-year spell as a player with the Eagles between 1991 and 1995, making over 150 appearances. His stock as a manager rose when he led his country to Euro 2016 - their first tournament qualification since 1958. Wales topped a group containing England, Russia and Slovakia, with Coleman guiding his side to the semi-finals where they were beaten 2-0 by Portugal. The 46-year-old, who is now presiding over a World Cup qualifying campaign, may fancy another crack at the Premier League, having managed Palace's London rivals Fulham between 2003 and 2007.

CLAUDIO RANIERI

The Italian led Leicester to a shock Premier League title in 2015-16, only to be sacked in February 2017 with the club in relegation danger - a decision which did not go down too well with supporters. The 65-year-old has plenty of Premier League experience, having also managed Chelsea, and is thought to be on Watford's wanted list.

SLAVISA JOKANOVIC

The Serbian has been a revelation at Fulham this season, turning the club from relegation candidates into play-off qualifiers. The brand of football played by the Cottagers was the envy of the Sky Bet Championship, with Jokanovic's men the joint-highest scorers with 85 goals. Fulham were beaten by Reading over two legs in the play-off semi-finals to miss out on a Wembley date and the chance to reach the Premier League. Could that tempt the former Watford boss to leave Craven Cottage for a top-flight job at Palace should they make an approach?

MARCO SILVA

If Palace want Hull boss Silva they had better be quick. The 39-year-old Portuguese has reportedly held talks with Porto in his home country and the draw of Champions League football next season may well prove too strong. Silva impressed with the Tigers, despite their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, and is also thought to be on Watford's short-list.

ROY HODGSON

Hodgson has been out of work since resigning as England manager following their abject failure at Euro 2016. Appointing the 69-year-old may not go down too well with supporters, but his experience could at least bring stability to the Selhurst Park club. Hodgson, who has managed Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool and West Brom in the Premier League, was said to be considering a role at Championship club Norwich in March of this year but nothing has materialised.

Source: PA

