5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Gareth Southgate's side won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Wembley through goals from Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill to boost their chances of reaching next year's World Cup in Russia.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at five notable encounters between the two home nations.

England 9 Scotland 3, Wembley, April 15, 1961

A Jimmy Greaves hat-trick condemned Scotland to their heaviest defeat in the fixture at the hands of a rampant England side. Johnny Haynes and Bobby Smith both claimed braces, with Bobby Robson and Bryan Douglas also helping themselves to a goal apiece. Dave Mackay, Davie Wilson and Pat Quinn were on target for the visitors but could not prevent the humiliating defeat. Scotland goalkeeper Frank Haffey later emigrated to Australia.

England 2 Scotland 3, Wembley, April 15, 1967

Nearly 100,000 fans packed out Wembley Stadium for Scotland's most famous victory over their rivals. England had won the World Cup less than 12 months prior and were undefeated in 19 matches but Denis Law broke the deadlock when he bundled home. Bobby Lennox doubled the lead, Jack Charlton - moved to an unfamiliar centre-forward role after picking up an injury - hauled the hosts back into the game with five minutes to go but Jim McCalliog restored Scotland's two-goal advantage. Geoff Hurst threatened a late comeback but Jim Baxter played 'keepy uppy' late on to waste time as Scotland fans crowned themselves 'the unofficial world champions'.

England 1 Scotland 2, Wembley, June 4, 1977

A match more memorable for what happened after the final whistle, when Scotland fans invaded the pitch, ripped up sections of the turf and tore down the goal-posts. Gordon McQueen powered a header past Ray Clemence and Kenny Dalglish scrambled the ball over the line to double the lead before Mick Channon scored a late penalty.

England 2 Scotland 0, Wembley, June 15, 1996

This hotly-anticipated clash was the first meeting between the sides for seven years. given an even extra edge as a win was necessary to progress to the Euro 96 knock-out stages. Alan Shearer headed England ahead shortly after the break before Gary McAllister had his penalty spectacularly saved by David Seaman 14 minutes from time - TV psychic Uri Geller later claimed he had moved the ball on the spot. Paul Gascoigne - at the time a Rangers player - flicked the ball over Colin Hendry before smashing home a volley to give England victory before unveiling a 'dentist chair' celebration - a reference to tabloid headlines ahead of the tournament.

Scotland 0 England 2, Hampden Park, November 13, 1999

The first game at Hampden Park between the two sides in 10 years came in a knock-out play-off for a place at the 2000 European Championships. Paul Scholes stole the show with two first-half strikes - the first coming after an exquisite chest touch gave him time and space to slot home before doubling his tally with a well-placed header. Scotland did manage to win the return leg 1-0, but it was England who secured their place at Euro 2000.

Source: PA

