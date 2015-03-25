Zico Waeytens Leaving Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb and Zico Waeytens (BEL) have made the decision to part ways. The 25-year-old Belgian has a contract with the team for 2018, but both sides have mutually agreed to part ways from October, as Waeytens gets the freedom to search for a new team. For the team it opens the opportunity to fill the spot in a different way to further develop its roster for 2018 and beyond.



Waeytens said: "I've had a good time with the team and learned a lot. It's time to part ways and to look for a new challenge."



Grand Prix de Québec and Grand Prix de Montréal will be Waeytens' last races for the team.









