 

Zico Waeytens Leaving Team Sunweb

06 September 2017 11:42
Team Sunweb and Zico Waeytens (BEL) have made the decision to part ways. The 25-year-old Belgian has a contract with the team for 2018, but both sides have mutually agreed to part ways from October, as Waeytens gets the freedom to search for a new team. For the team it opens the opportunity to fill the spot in a different way to further develop its roster for 2018 and beyond.  

Waeytens said: "I've had a good time with the team and learned a lot. It's time to part ways and to look for a new challenge." 

Grand Prix de Québec and Grand Prix de Montréal will be Waeytens' last races for the team.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

