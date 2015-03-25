 

Zakarin Signs New Katusha Contract

10 July 2017 10:05
Ilnur Zakarin has signed a new contract with Katusha Alpecin.

The 27 year old Russian has signed a new two year deal with the Swiss based team and said in a press statement: "I am looking forward to two more years with Team Katusha-Alpecin," said Zakarin via a team release. "Since I became part of the team, I have steadily improved, and I hope to continue to do so in the future. I hope to make myself happy, as well as all the people who work for the team."

Speaking about the Russian time trial champion, Jose Azevedo, Katusha's General Manager said: "We are happy to continue working with Ilnur.

"He has shown in this year's Giro d'Italia and many other times that he is one of the most active and best climbers in the world. If he continues to work hard, I am sure he will one day be high up on a podium of a Grand Tour.

"We will give him the best support possible from the team."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

