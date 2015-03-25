 

Wout van Aert Wins Elfstedenronde

18 June 2017 02:04

Wout van Aert of Verandas Willems has won the first ever Elfstedenronde classic race in Bruges, Belgium.

This 199km UCI EuropeTour 1.1 category race, similar to RideLondon which takes place next month, started and finished in Bruges and contained fifteen sections of cobbles.

The race started with Boucher, Stenuit, Ruijgh, Thil, Tolhoek and Walsleben getting into an early break and taking a lead of three minutes.

That was pulled back to a minute as they went over the finish line for the first time.

Eight more riders joined the front group making it fourteen riders who took the bell for the final lap.

De Gendt attacked into the final kilometres and it came down to a sprint which was won by Wout van Aert ahead of Mathieu van der Poel.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

