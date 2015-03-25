Wout Poels Leads In Andalucia

Team Sky’s Wout Poels is the new leader of the 64 th Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol.

Direct Energie’s Thomas Boudat was the leader of this 2.HC category race which had for its second stage a 140km stage from Otura to La Guardia de Jaén

Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marselle Provence KTM), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), Aaron Verwilst (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Jeroen Meijers (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Enrique Sanz (Euskadi-Murias) were in the break for most of the stage and they worked together with Rubio the last rider to be caught with three kilometres to go.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Wout Poels of Team Sky attacked but with 300 metres to go, Poels went and no-one was able to catch him and won in 3.38.08, two seconds ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez and Tim Wellens.

Chris Froome finished seventh with James Shaw of Lotto Soudal 56 th . Poels said about his victory: “I was waiting for a good moment to attack when I bridged to Tim Wellens, and then everybody came back together

“Then with 300m to go I thought I had to go full-on now as it wasn’t that steep, but I had enough speed to win.

“I was not happy how I started the season in Valencia, but I did some good training afterwards and was happier with my performance here.

“The next couple of days are flatter so it will be important not to lose any seconds ahead of Sunday’s TT.”

















