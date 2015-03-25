World Cup Spots For Beat Track Team

Through the participation of BEAT Cycling Club in the World Cup races, the number of starting places for the Netherlands increased compared to last year. Now, more Dutch riders are able to prepare themselves for the World Cups compared to previous years. Combining the Dutch riders of BEAT and the KNWU selection, the Netherlands are now entitled to three starting spots in the sprint, two in the keirin, two in the kilometer time trial and two teams in the team sprint.
SELECTION CRITERIA
The starting spots for the sprint discipline are only awarded to the teams of the 45 best ranked riders in the UCI ranking. Within this group of riders there is a maximum of two per team and four per country for the allocation of spots, which means the allocated spots do not necessarily go to the first 45 riders in the ranking. For BEAT, Roy van den Berg claims a spot in the sprint through his 21st place on the ranking. Theo Bos just misses out on securing a second spot by these criteria.
For the keirin, a team can claim one spot by having a rider ranked amongst the first 36. Matthijs Büchli has made that cut and thus secured the keirin starting spot for BEAT Cycling Club. A starting spot on the kilometer time trial and team sprint are assigned to each team regardless. All of these spots can be filled with any of the teams riders. The selections will be finalised before every World Cup.
Head coach Tim Veldt is looking forward to the upcoming World Cups: "I am glad the qualification is over and that BEAT has earned starting spots for every sprint discipline. With this in mind, we can start working towards the upcoming World Cups."
PROGRAM
The World Cup races take place between November 2017 and January 2018, in Poland, England, Canada, Chile and Belarus. The team is now working towards the World Cups in Poland (3/4/5 November) and England (10/11/12 November). Through these competitions the riders will work towards the World Championships in Apeldoorn from February 28th to March 4th, 2018.
BEAT Cycling Club is the first professional cycling club in history to combine elite sports, amateur cycling and cycling enthousiasts. The track team is the first professional cycling team within BEAT Cycling Club.
