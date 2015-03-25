Win Means I Came Well Prepared - Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria has played down the face that he is the Colombian who has won the most stages in the Giro D'Italia.





The Quick Step rider took his fourth win in this year's race on stage thirteen and said: “It's been a different sprint today and a difficult sprint indeed but thanks to my team I managed to go back up and win one more stage. I'm now the Colombian with most stage victories at the Giro but it doesn't mean much. To me it means that I came to the Giro well prepared.”



The race leader Tom Dumoulin said: “The wind made me nervous sometimes. For most of the day it was side wind. In the finale it was more side head wind. But I was very well protected by the team so it was another good day for us. I think Oropa is a climb that suits me well so I hope to be in the Maglia Rosa again on Sunday.”





FINAL RESULT

1 - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) - 167km in 3h47’45”, average speed 43.995km/h

2 - Sam Bennett (Bora - Hansgrohe) s.t.

3 - Jasper Stuyven (Trek - Segafredo) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'23"

3 - Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) at 2'38"

JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data) Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)









