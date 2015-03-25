Win Means I Came Well Prepared - Gaviria

The race leader Tom Dumoulin said: “The wind made me nervous sometimes. For most of the day it was side wind. In the finale it was more side head wind. But I was very well protected by the team so it was another good day for us. I think Oropa is a climb that suits me well so I hope to be in the Maglia Rosa again on Sunday.”
1 - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) - 167km in 3h47’45”, average speed 43.995km/h
2 - Sam Bennett (Bora - Hansgrohe) s.t.
3 - Jasper Stuyven (Trek - Segafredo) s.t.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'23"
3 - Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) at 2'38"
JERSEYS
- Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
- Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
- Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data)
- Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
Source: DSG