 

Win Means I Came Well Prepared - Gaviria

19 May 2017 06:27
Fernando Gaviria has played down the face that he is the Colombian who has won the most stages in the Giro D'Italia.

The Quick Step rider took his fourth win in this year's race on stage thirteen and said:  “It's been a different sprint today and a difficult sprint indeed but thanks to my team I managed to go back up and win one more stage. I'm now the Colombian with most stage victories at the Giro but it doesn't mean much. To me it means that I came to the Giro well prepared.”

The race leader Tom Dumoulin said: “The wind made me nervous sometimes. For most of the day it was side wind. In the finale it was more side head wind. But I was very well protected by the team so it was another good day for us. I think Oropa is a climb that suits me well so I hope to be in the Maglia Rosa again on Sunday.”

FINAL RESULT
 1 - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) - 167km in 3h47’45”, average speed 43.995km/h
2 - Sam Bennett (Bora - Hansgrohe) s.t.
3 - Jasper Stuyven (Trek - Segafredo) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'23"
3 - Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) at 2'38"

JERSEYS

  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) 
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Omar Fraile (Team Dimension Data)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)


PHOTO CREDIT: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Spada








Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph