 

Williams Wins The Beaumont Trophy

18 June 2017 06:51
ONE Pro Cycling's Pete Williams has won the Beaumont Trophy in Northumberland.

The 65th edition of this UCI 1,2 race attracted a field to Stamfordham for this 186km race that including a number of teams who had competed in the recent Tour Series and some of those who will race in the British National Championships next Sunday.

Fifteen riders formed the break and they were able to take a lead of 3.30 after 105kms.

This break were able to stay away and with fifteen kilometres to go, Lampier of JLT was ahead with the break chasing him.

Lampier was pulled back and Pete Williams of ONE Pro Cycling made his move inside the final kilometre to take the victory with his team mate Tom Stewart in second place.


Picture courtesy of ONE Pro Cycling




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

