Wilco Kelderman With New Team Sunweb Deal

Team Sunweb are pleased to announce the contract renewal of 26-year-old Wilco Kelderman (NED), for an additional two racing seasons. The new agreement will see the Dutchman wear the team’s colours until the end of 2020.

In his first year with the team, Kelderman secured an impressive 4 th place at the Vuelta a España after securing 8 top 10 placings during the three-week long race. The talented Dutchman was also part of the team that secured the world championship title in the team time trial discipline, as well as finishing 7 th in the individual category. Alongside his leadership role, Kelderman also played a crucial support role for Tom Dumoulin’s (NED) GC ambitions during the first eight stages of the Giro d’Italia, which later saw Team Sunweb take their very first Grand Tour GC victory.

Speaking of extending his contract with the team, Kelderman said: “I found my place in the team straight away and immediately felt comfortable here. The team works precisely to set goals and always uses an accurate plan. The ways in which we work together during a race following these plans really gives me confidence and the structure means that we can focus fully on racing and training. My first year has been great and throughout all of the ups and downs (unfortunate crashes at Strade Bianche and Giro d’Italia) I always felt a part of the team, which in itself says a lot about the environment. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming years with this young, strong team. I’m confident that together we can continue to build on the strong results we achieved together this year.”

Team Sunweb coach Aike Visbeek (NED) added: “Wilco is a massively gifted athlete and we’ve seen some sparks of that already in his debut year wearing our colours. Despite some crashes and injuries, we’ve seen him grow each month. He immediately found his place in the team and it’s obvious that his personal qualities directly reflect with the team’s qualities. As well as a leader, he’s also a real team player which is one of the biggest qualities we look for in any rider. We’re looking forward to continuing to work on his development as he shows great potential for the coming years.”









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.