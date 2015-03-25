Why Not Ten For Valverde

Key points : Ø Boasting nine victories since the start of the season, an also nine victories in the Ardennes Classics during his career, Alejandro Valverde is not showing any signs of letting up; far from it in fact, for the soon to be 38-year old will be the major favourite for the 82nd edition of the Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday 18th April. Ø To ensure he picks up a sixth title and a fifth consecutive victory, the Spaniard will have to control ambitious rivals such as Quick Step’s Philippe Gilbert and Julian Alaphilippe, but also Dylan Teuns, Dan Martin, Tim Wellens, Alexis Vuillermoz, Romain Bardet or Warren Barguil. At the foot of “the wall” in Huy, opportunity will be knocking… “If I keep on winning, I’ll keep on competing,” is the unending and far from joking refrain repeated each year by the hard-wearing Alejandro Valverde as he enters his favourite week in the cycling calendar. There is, therefore a little bit of Spain in the Belgian countryside, on a small winding, narrow and steep road where “Bala” feels at home. After all, Murcia, his home town, begins with “Mur” and it is specifically on the Mur de Huy climb that Valverde gained the respect of the thousands of fans who gather there every year. With a record number of victories, namely five including the last four years, the experienced puncher is keen to remain the rider of reference on the Chemin des Chapelles, the street name of the tortuous final kilometre before the finishing line on the Flèche Wallonne. His current form once again makes him the major favourite for victory: after having won bouquets of many colours on the Tour of Valencia, the Tour of Abu Dhabi, the Tour of Catalonia and the GP Miguel Indurain, Valverde is dominating the ranks of victors in 2018. What’s more, he can back up these triumphs with more than respectable finishes on the Strade Bianche (4th) or yesterday’s Amstel Gold Race (5th), which just goes to show the pedalling power that he possesses. Were he to win, it would be his tenth triumph of the season, as well as his tenth win on the Ardennes Classics. Among other riders longer in the tooth, Michael Albasini could also have something to say, but it is especially on his younger podium companions from most recent years that Valverde will have to keep a very watchful eye. The most consistent of them, Dan Martin, has graced all the steps on the podium except the highest and will be aiming to keep on climbing upwards. Nonetheless, he may well have to contend with his former team-mate Julian Alaphilippe, second to Valverde in 2015 and 2016 who rode very convincingly on the recent Tour of the Basque Country (winning two stages). Dylan Teuns, third in 2017, continues to make progress and will be a credible outsider if he is driven by the opportunity of achieving a feat on his native lands. The case could also be the same for the energetic Tim Wellens or his team mate Tiesj Benoot. Finally, the French contingent will also have a fair chance thanks to the duo of Alexis Vuillermoz and Romain Bardet, as well as David Gaudu, who made a fine debut on the Mur de Huy last year (finishing 9th) or Warren Barguil, respectively 9th and 6th on the last two editions. 25 teams: the main participants