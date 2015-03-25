White: We Are Not Under The Same Pressure Sky And Movistar Are





White said that the Australian team's press conference at the Messe Centre in Dusseldorf: '' Orica have no pure sprinter this time and we come into the race with GC as the sole focus.





''That means things are different and will affect the way we race.





''This could be one of the tightest races in years. There are some really tough stages and it is an interesting course with the ability to descend coming into play.





'' We are not coming into the race with the same pressure that Team Sky or Movistar are under but we will be supporting Yatesy all the way.''





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









