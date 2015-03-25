Wellens Wins Challenge Mallorca Second Race

Lotto Soudal’s Tim Wellens has won the second race in the XXVII Playa de Palma Challenge Ciclista Mallorca trophy.

The second race was the Ciclista Mallorca Serra de Tramuntana and featured six climbs on a stage from Soller to Daia.

125 riders started the race with Ian Stannard in a break before Pim Lithgart was first over the first climb.

Stannard of Team Sky took the sprint points before his time at the front was over and a new break comprising of Enger, Le Roux, Warlop, Bizkarra, Reinders and Dina formed.

Simon Casulleras and Sindre Lunke joined the break and then lead a chase after Sondre Enger who had got clear after forty-eight kilometres.

The Israel Cycling Academy rider Enger got 3.24 ahead and 1.23 ahead of the chaser as he took the next climb.

The chasers were caught and they started to get closer to Enger, who was now only forty-five seconds ahead, enough time for him to take the second sprint.

Once Enger was reeled in by the peloton, another break formed and in it were Alejandro Valverde, Gianni Moscon, Gianluca Brambilla, Gregor Mühlberger and Tim Wellens.

That break pushed on leading by 1.38 after 107kms with Valverde first to summit the Pulg Major climb as the break started to attack each other.

Valverde put in a strong move but was caught and it was Tim Wellens who took the win ahead of Moscon and Valverde.





