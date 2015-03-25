Wellens Win De Brabantse Pijl

Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal has won the 58 th De Brabantse Pijl race.

This one-day race was over a course of 201.9km from Leuven to Overijse and after a minute’s silence for Michael Goolaerts, who passed away from a cardiac arrest on Sunday night, having been competing in the Paris-Roubaix race, the race with 144 riders, started with Goolaert’s team Veranda’s Willems in the peloton and 27 hills to climb.

Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sport), Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy), Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Elmar Reinders (Roompot), Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems), Antoine Warnier (Aqua Protect), Andrea Peron (Novo) were straight into a break and over the first hill – the Smeysberg, they had a lead of two minutes.

That lead went out to 7.45 as they went over the Alsemberg with 135.9kms to go.

Inside the final 100 kilometres and the gap was down to 3.45 and down to 1,14 with 67kms left.

Twenty kilometres and the break was splitting and down to 28 seconds, when Toshe Vander Sande and Jack Haig attacked and joined Grosu who then then out of the break.

Haig and Vander Sande pushed on with a 22 second lead with 41kms to go and took the bell for the final 24km lap with a lead of 42 seconds.

The break were caught with twelve kilometres left and Lotto Soudal sent a rider to the front in Tim Wellens on a sunny early evening in Belgium.

Wellens took the penultimate climb chased by Peter Sierry in a six-man group and had a 22 second lead with 3.2kms left as he weaved his way through the town of Overijse.

On the Schavel climb and Wellens was pushing on. He looked round and smiled but kept going and took the win in 4.48.47, pointing to the sky to remember Michael Goolaerts, with Sonny Colbrelli second and Tiesj Benoot third.

















