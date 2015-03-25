Wellens The New Leader In Andalucia

Lotto Soudal’s Tim Wellen is the leader of the 64 th Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol after victory on stage four.

Team Sky’s Wout Poels was the leader of this 2.HC category race which had for its fourth stage - a 191.2km stage from Sevilla to Alcalá de los Gazules.

Thirteen riders had got away early before Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and his teammate Marco Minaard attacked and went over the first climb of the day together,

Ramon Carretero (Movistar), Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) joined them with Vanmarcke and Amador going clear into the last fifty final kilometres.

They had a lead of 2.35 with 35kms left which was cut down to a minute fifteen kilometres later.

The pair never made it up the climb to the finish being caught by the Astana lead peloton and Lotto Soudal’s Tim Wellens followed by Mikel Landa attacked inside the final kilometre with Wellens getting past Landa to take the win in 4.26.33, five seconds ahead of Landa and twelve seconds ahead of Jacob Fuglsang.

Chris Froome punctured and finished in 35 th place 1.19 down on Wellens who now leads the race going into the final stage.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

