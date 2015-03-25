 

Wellens New Tour Of Guangxi Leader

22 October 2017 11:31

Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal has won the fourth stage of the Tour Of Guangxi in China.

The final World Tour race of the 2017 season had Quick Step’s Fernando Gaviria in the leader’s jersey for a 151km stage from Nanning City to Nongla where the stage finished with a category one climb.

Pavel Kotchekov (Katusha), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Jumbo), Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb) and Antonio Molina (Caja Rural) were in the early break and were able to go seven minutes clear after 32kms of racing.

The gap was at 7.30 after 60kms but down to 4.30 when Campenaerts took the first sprint.

By the time, Molina took the third sprint, the peloton were breathing down their necks so Campenaerts went away only to be caught with six kilometres remaining.

Onto the final three kilometre category one climb and it was Nicholas Roche of BMC, Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal and Trek’s Bauke Mollema who had got away.

Tim Wellens pushed and he took the win and the lead of the race in 3.23.18 with Mollema in second and Roche who took over as the KOM leader from his team mate Silvan Dillier.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the