Weening Takes Over Tour Of Norway Lead

Roompot's Pieter Weening is the new leader of the Tour Of Norway.





A third 192km stage from Hamar to Lillehammer saw no breaks until Jesper Asselman had taken the first sprint with over forty kilometres raced.





When the break did form, Van Ginneken, Mas Bonet, Van Hecke, Delfosse, Breen and Lindau were in it with Breen taking the second sprint at Øyer.





With a gap of 4.20, Van Hecke took the maximum points on the Jørstadhøgda climb but eventually, the gap was whittled away and the break ended before the final climb.





Rob Power and Sander Armee were first over that climb but race leader Edvald Boasson-Hagen was leading a group of Weening, Gerrans, and Vangstad which joined them.





Boasson-Hagen led gong into his home town of Lillehammer but inside the final two kilometres, Pieter Weening attacked and got away to take the win ahead of Armee and Simon Gerrans in 4.37.13





The win means that Weening now leads the race with a six second margin over Sander Armee.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.