 

Warbasse Gives Aqua Blue Sport A Stage Win

13 June 2017 04:36

Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) has won the fourth stage of the Tour De Suisse.

Sunweb’s Michael Matthews was in the lead for this 150.4km fourth stage from Bern to Villars-sur-Ollon.

It was a stage which saw Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Antoine Duschesne (Direct Energie) and Nick van der Lijke (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) form a break and get 1.42 ahead after 25kms.

The quartet who were now eight minutes clear had ridden over forty kilometres in the opening hour on a day where temperatures were around the thirty degrees mark.

Lawson Craddock was forced to abandon and with 38kms to go, Lars Boom dropped out of the break.

Over the Col des Mosses and the gap was at 4.55 but was starting to fall as they took the final 10.2km climb to the finish line in Villars-sur-Ollon.

Warbasse was doing most of the work as the gap fell to 3.15 with nine kilometres left.

With the gap at 2.30, Warbasse opened up a fifteen second lead on Van der Lijke  and stayed away to win in a time of 3:48:55. Damiano Caruso of BMC was second forty seconds back and was followed by Steven Kruijswijk of LottoNl-Jumbo, Simon Spilak of Katusha-Alpecin and Domenico Pozzovivo of AG2R La Mondiale.

Damiano Caruso now leads the race by fifteen seconds from Steven Kruijswijk.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.