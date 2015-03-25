Warbasse Gives Aqua Blue Sport A Stage Win

Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) has won the fourth stage of the Tour De Suisse.

Sunweb’s Michael Matthews was in the lead for this 150.4km fourth stage from Bern to Villars-sur-Ollon.

It was a stage which saw Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Antoine Duschesne (Direct Energie) and Nick van der Lijke (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) form a break and get 1.42 ahead after 25kms.

The quartet who were now eight minutes clear had ridden over forty kilometres in the opening hour on a day where temperatures were around the thirty degrees mark.

Lawson Craddock was forced to abandon and with 38kms to go, Lars Boom dropped out of the break.

Over the Col des Mosses and the gap was at 4.55 but was starting to fall as they took the final 10.2km climb to the finish line in Villars-sur-Ollon.

Warbasse was doing most of the work as the gap fell to 3.15 with nine kilometres left.

With the gap at 2.30, Warbasse opened up a fifteen second lead on Van der Lijke and stayed away to win in a time of 3:48:55. Damiano Caruso of BMC was second forty seconds back and was followed by Steven Kruijswijk of LottoNl-Jumbo, Simon Spilak of Katusha-Alpecin and Domenico Pozzovivo of AG2R La Mondiale.

Damiano Caruso now leads the race by fifteen seconds from Steven Kruijswijk.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

