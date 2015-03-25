Wallays Wins Vuelta A San Juan Stage Six

Jelle Wallays of Lotto Soudal has won the sixth stage of the 36 th Vuelta a San Juan.

Gonazlo Najar of the Sep San Juan team went into the sixth 152.6km stage which started and finished in San Juan.

Alexander Cataford, Atilio Pinno, Enzo Moyano, Richard Mascarañas and Zahiri Abderrahim.were in the first break of the day before Richeze had taken the first sprint and Tivani the first and second KOM points.

Alafaci, Keisse, Madnata, Bais, Fonzi, Wallays, McCabe, Rubiano, Sepulveda, Montiveros, Tivani, Oyola, Camacho and Putt were the next to lead and were able to take a lead of 2.30 after one hundred kilometres of racing.

With twenty kilometres to go, the pelotón were closing in and were only twenty five seconds behind the break.

However, this group were determined and stayed away to sprint in the final kilometre

Jelle Wallays was first over the line, taking the win in 3.15.28 ahead of Rob Oyola and Travis McCabe of Unitedhealthcare.

Gonzalo Najar lead the race going into the final stage with a 51 second lead over Oscar Sevilla.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

