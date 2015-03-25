 

Wales Interested In Hosting Either Giro Or Tour De France Stages

07 June 2017 07:10
The principality of Wales has held talks about staging a grand depart for either the Giro D'Italia or the Tour De France.

Wales has staged the British National Championships and stages in the Tour Of Britain and is now looking for a grand tour event with Cardiff which staged the Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Juventus on Saturday, one of the possible venues.

" I think there is great potential to host new major events that have not yet been to Wales," current Welsh Economic Minister Ron Skates said according in a report published by BBC.

 "We have had productive conversations with the organisations behind these events. Cycling events such as the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France are hugely popular and we have proved we can host major cycling events in Wales, I would like to attract more.

"We have been speaking to the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France and that would be really exciting."


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea