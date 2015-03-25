Wales Interested In Hosting Either Giro Or Tour De France Stages

Wales has staged the British National Championships and stages in the Tour Of Britain and is now looking for a grand tour event with Cardiff which staged the Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Juventus on Saturday, one of the possible venues.

" I think there is great potential to host new major events that have not yet been to Wales," current Welsh Economic Minister Ron Skates said according in a report published by BBC.

"We have had productive conversations with the organisations behind these events. Cycling events such as the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France are hugely popular and we have proved we can host major cycling events in Wales, I would like to attract more.

"We have been speaking to the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France and that would be really exciting."





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group