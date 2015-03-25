Vuelta Andalucia Route Announced

The route of the 64th Vuelta Andalucia has been announced.





The 2.HC Ruta Del Sol starts on Wednesday February 14th with a stage from Mijas (Malaga) to the city of Grenada. Stage two takes the race from Otura (Granada) – La Guardia de Jaén, Alto de Allanadas, (Jaén) for a mountain finish.





Friday's stage three is from Mancha Real (Jaén) to Herrera in Seville which also hosts the start of stage four that finishes on the Alcalá de los Gazules which has pave and slopes of 18% for the likes of Mikel Landa and Romain Bardet to contend with.





The fifth and final stage is an individual time trial which has a start and finish in Barbate in Cadiz.





Eurosport have confirmed they will be showing the race.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

