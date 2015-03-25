Vos To Miss Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos will miss the Giro Rosa and the Dutch National Championships.





Vos was involved in two crashes on the Women's Tour Stage 3 on Friday in Leamington and came over the finish line, covered in blood from a number of cuts.





The injuries she received including a broken collarbone, meant that she took no further part in the race which was won by her WM3 team mate Katarzyna Niewiadoma in London on Sunday.





Vos returned home for further medical attention and it was confirmed that she will miss the Dutch National Championships and the Giro Rosa.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group













Source: DSG

