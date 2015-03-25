Vos The New European Champion

After Anna van der Breggen’s victory in 2016, once again a Dutch rider has won the Women’s Elite European title, this year with the win by Marianne Vos, without doubt one of the strongest riders in the history of Women’s cycling.





Marianne Vos was first on the finish line in Herning after a particularly hard fought and tactical race.





It was constantly controlled by Italy and the Netherlands who managed to place riders in each breakaway attempt, as well as in the decisive race action Approximately, 25 kilometres from the finish, a breakaway was made by the Italians, Giorgia Bronzini and Elisa Longo Borghini, the Dutch rider, Marianne Vos, the Russian, Olga Zabelinskaya, the German, Charlotte Becker, the Pole, Katarzyna Pawlowska and the Spaniard, Sheyla Gutierrez who was the first to be dropped from the attack.





The three riders who held out until the end were those who raced for victory in the sprint, won by Marianne Vos ahead of Giorgia Bronzini and Olga Zabelinskaya.





The day began with the Under 23s competition which was raced at a very fast pace and dominated by the Danish. By perfectly orchestrating all the attacks, they managed to place at least one man in every piece of race action. Approximately 40 kilometres from the finish, four riders broke away: Cosnefroy (France), Pedersen (Denmark), Rikunov (Russia) et Hirschi (Switzerland).





The breakaways immediately worked together and quickly gained thirty seconds on the peloton. 300 metres from the finish, when the peloton was quickly catching them up, Pedersen launched into a sprint ultimately beating Benoit Cosnefroy and Marc Hirschi by only a few metres.





Tomorrow (Sunday 6 August) the European Road Championships will conclude with the Elite race (241.2 km, start at 11 am).













After two days of Time-Trial races, time for the Road races in Herning (Denmark) and the awarding of the three first European titles.





The programme started with the Women’s Juniors race who raced three laps of the circuit.





The race was very hard fought with many attacks, the most important approximately 10 kilometres from the finish when the Italian, Elena Pirrone (who won the Time-Trial title on Wednesday), the Russian, Gyunel Mekhtieva and the French rider, Marion Norbert were leading the race. After gaining almost 10 seconds, the peloton caught them up 3 kilometres from the finish. On the long straight, the Dutch rider, Lorena Wibes dominated in a long sprint managing to beat the quick advance of the Dane, Emma Norsgaard, Time-Trial bronze medallist. Third place went to the Italian, Letizia Paternoster who finished second in the Time-Trial.





After her success in the Time-Trial, the Dane, Pernille Mathiesen also won the Road race. With great support from her teammates, especially Cecile Uttrup, Pernile Mathiesen gave an excellent performance with a great strategic move, before riding solo the last 15 kilometres of the race. Behind the Dane, despite the attempts by Italy and the Netherlands to catch up the breakaway rider, the peloton was not able to keep up and the Norwegian, Susanne Andersen won the sprint 6’ behind the champion, in front of the British rider, Alice Barnes who finished third.





A sprint finish in the Juniors race won by the Italian, Michele Gazzoli. For almost seventy kilometres, the French rider, Louvel, the Norwegian, Andersen and the Dane, Johansen provided the race action. After the breakaway rider was caught up due to the move by the Italians, the peloton remained together in the last 27 kilometres, and in the final sprint Gazzoli beat the Norwegian, Soren Waerenskjold and the German, Niklas Markl. For Gazzoli, this is the second European title in ten days, after the one won in the Track Elimination race in Anadia (Portugal).





























