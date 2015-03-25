 

Voigt: Sagan Should Not Have Been Disqualified

04 July 2017 09:50
Jens Voigt has said that Peter Sagan should not have been disqualified from the Tour De France.

Sagan was disqualified for an elbow on Mark Cavendish in the final spint of the fourth stage but the German former professional rider and a Tour De France veteran tweeted; "Take your time and watch the replay in slowmotion. Then forget about Peter and Cav. Focus on Demarre. He is the first to change trajectoire.

"So when we start punish people- maybe consider him first. His move almost chrashed Bouhanni, he is trying to save himself and moves Sagan.

"Then Sagan moves over to the right and there is no space for nobody left. Its either " be safe and break and loose or maybe win or crash.

So in my private opinion-the disqualification is too much.I am ok with -80 points in green jersey,last place today and timepenalty for Sagan." 

Source: DSG

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,