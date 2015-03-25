Voigt: Sagan Should Not Have Been Disqualified

Jens Voigt has said that Peter Sagan should not have been disqualified from the Tour De France.





Sagan was disqualified for an elbow on Mark Cavendish in the final spint of the fourth stage but the German former professional rider and a Tour De France veteran tweeted; " Take your time and watch the replay in slowmotion. Then forget about Peter and Cav. Focus on Demarre. He is the first to change trajectoire.





"So when we start punish people- maybe consider him first. His move almost chrashed Bouhanni, he is trying to save himself and moves Sagan.





"Then Sagan moves over to the right and there is no space for nobody left. Its either " be safe and break and loose or maybe win or crash.





So in my private opinion-the disqualification is too much.I am ok with -80 points in green jersey,last place today and timepenalty for Sagan."

Source: DSG

