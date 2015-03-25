Viviani Wins Tour Du Poitou Charantes Opener

Team Sky’s Elia Viviani has won the opening stage of the 31 st Tour du Poitou Charantes.

This European Tour race had a 199.5km stage from Bressuire to Saintes as its opening stage.

There was an early five man break which included Igor Boev of Gaz Prom Rus Velo along with van Rooy, Velasco, Leveau and Amezqueta and they were soon three minutes ahead and then 4.15 with 140kms left to race.

After the fourth categorised climb, the gap was at three minutes but the break started to split as the peloton upped the pace and there were only two riders in Boev and Velasco up front with a lead of a minute.

With 25kms to go, the break was caught and the peloton stayed together until there was a crash with three kilometres left which split the pack, leaving about forty riders in the front group.

It came down to a sprint and there was Elia Viviani to take the win ahead of Nacer Bouhanni, Napolitano, Sarreau, Levasseur, Barbier, Mareczko, Dan McLay, Welten and Barbero.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.