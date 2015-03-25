Viviani Wins Dubai Tour

Elia Viviani of Quick Step has won the 5 th Dubai Tour.

Quick Step’s Elia Viviani was the leader for the fifth and final 132km stage which started from the Skydive Dubai and finished at City Walk and after a crash which saw Chris Williams of Novo Disk forced to abandon, Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport), Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk) and Nasser Almemari (Team UAE) got into a break.

At the halfway stage, the lead had gone out to 4.40 with Sun taking the first sprint ahead of Valognes who needed to win the second sprint in order to take the sprint jersey.

With 42kms left, the gap was at 3.15 before Sun left Valognes take the second sprint and the jersey.

Pearson decided to push on with a lead of 1.20 and 22kms remaining. He was left to dangle for another twelve kilometres before being brought back and British rider Jacob Hennessy and his Mitchelton Bikexchange team mate Robert Stannard launching an attack which ended with 3.5kms left.

There was a crash in the peloton which caught up the likes of Mark Cavendish and Elia Viviani of Quick Step Floors took the win in 3.05.28 ahead of Marco Haller and Adam Blythe and the overall title.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.