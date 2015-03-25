 

Viviani WIns Cyclassics

20 August 2017 05:00

Elia Viviani of Team Sky has won the Euro Eyes Cyclassics race in Hamburg.

This World Tour race, similar to RideLondon, took the riders on a 220.9km course and on a wet day, a very strong field started off, allowing two riders to get away.

The duo of Malecki and Trussov were eight minutes clear at one time but were slowly dragged back and were 5.50 ahead with 134kms remaining.

The pair stayed away until there was 55kms to go and although there was a number of attacks, none were really able to prevent the bunch sprint which was won by Team Sky’s Elia Viviani in 5.15.52, beating FDJ’s Arnaud Demare and Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

