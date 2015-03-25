Viviani Wins Bretagne Classic

Speaking about his win, Viviani, told the Team Sky press office:

We started with (Danny) van Poppel and Kwiato as leaders, but I was a co-leader just behind because I came here with I think the dream week - winning in Hamburg, two stages of Poitou Charentes and a few second places. It’s a good moment for me.

“In the race I felt really good. We kept the lead with the team in the right time, when the roads were narrow and there was gravel on the road. It was dangerous but with 100km to go it was too far. But we controlled the race really well. It’s an amazing feeling to win two big races – two Classics – at the end of the season. The shape is more than the top – I think it’s the best shape of my life. Finally I’m on the level I want to be. I’m really happy and thanks to this amazing team.

“It’s really wonderful. After the Tour we’ve had a lot of big wins and these make a difference. Kwiato won San Sebastian and all the guys have done a great job.”









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group