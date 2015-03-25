 

Viviani Wins Bretagne Classic

28 August 2017 10:02

Elia Viviani of Team Sky has won the 91st Bretagne Classic race.

The race started and finished in Plouay and was over 237kms and was a race which saw eight riders in a break which was whittled down to two with twenty kilometres to go.

The last two riders in the break were caught with three kilometres to go and it came down to a bunch sprint which was won by Elia Viviani of Team Sky ahead of European Champion Alexander Kristoff and Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain-Merida.



Speaking about his win, Viviani, told the Team Sky press office:

We started with (Danny) van Poppel and Kwiato as leaders, but I was a co-leader just behind because I came here with I think the dream week - winning in Hamburg, two stages of Poitou Charentes and a few second places. It’s a good moment for me.
 
“In the race I felt really good. We kept the lead with the team in the right time, when the roads were narrow and there was gravel on the road. It was dangerous but with 100km to go it was too far. But we controlled the race really well. It’s an amazing feeling to win two big races – two Classics – at the end of the season. The shape is more than the top – I think it’s the best shape of my life. Finally I’m on the level I want to be. I’m really happy and thanks to this amazing team.
 
“It’s really wonderful. After the Tour we’ve had a lot of big wins and these make a difference. Kwiato won San Sebastian and all the guys have done a great job.”



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

