Viviani Wants To Defend Dubai Tour Blue Jersey

Elia Viviani has said that he wants to defend the Blue Jersey in the Dubai Tour after taking over the lead of the race.





The race leader Elia Viviani said: “I got a perfect lead out again but it's hard to lead with such a headwind. I'm not happy with my result but I'll try to defend the Blue Jersey. The main contender for GC will be the first sprinter tomorrow. I'm disappointed I didn't take a time bonus today but I sprinted for the win. Tomorrow's finish is steep but a good position at the bottom would help to defend the jersey. It won't be about lead-out this time.”





The stage winner Mark Cavendish said in the press conference: "I'm just a bit angry that I sat up yesterday. Technically I could have had the leader's jersey. I apologize to my teammates for that. They did a great job today. Bernie (Eisel), (Mark) Renshaw and I finished the job in the last 3km. I still feel the consequences of my Tour de France crash in my body. It will remain for the rest of my life. Quick-Step, Cofidis and LottoNL-Jumbo all look good. There are so many good teams for sprinting here. I'm nowhere near the form I had in July but I'm happy with my form now."





STAGE RESULT

1 - Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data) 180km in 3h53’46”, average speed 46.199km/h

2 - Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) s.t.

3 - Marcel Kittel (Team Katusha Alpecin) s.t.



GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

2 - Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data) at 4''

3 - Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing Team) at 7"





JERSEYS

The Blue Jersey, sponsored by the Commercial Bank of Dubai (General individual classification by time) - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

sponsored by the (General individual classification by time) - The Red Jersey, sponsored by Emirates (General individual classification by points) - Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo)

sponsored by (General individual classification by points) - The White Jersey, sponsored by RTA - Roads and Transport Authority (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing Team)

sponsored by (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - The UAE Flag Jersey, sponsored by DHA - Dubai Health Authority (Intermediate Sprint Jersey Classification) - Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing Team) - jersey worn tomorrow by second in classification Loïc Vliegen (BMC Racing Team)





