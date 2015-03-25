 

Viviani: This Win Is For The Team

20 August 2017 08:35
Team Sky's Elia Viviani said his win was for the team as he took the victory in the Cyclassics race in Hamburg.

The Italian won the sprint and said to TeamSky.com: "When I had a puncture I had three guys around me to bring me back to the group and Owain and Danny did an amazing job in the last 5km.

“This morning we studied what had gone wrong for us in this race and we were able to improve with this win.

“We decided that the left corner with 2.7km to go was crucial and we went through it with me and Danny in second and third which was ideal.

"I am proud of this win, but this win is for the team.

"When I saw the track guys begin their sprint with 200m to go I thought that I didn’t want to lose like I did in the European Championships because I waited.

“I started my sprint earlier and led from the front and went full power to the line.

“I was happy that the long sprint came after 200km of racing too as it shows that all the work we did earlier in the season to get me ready for Classics really paid off.”




