Viviani Takes Tour Of Austria Win

Team Sky's Elia Viviani took the won on stage one of the Tour Of Austria today.





The stage was from Graz to Vienna and saw Oscar Gatto in the leaders yellow jersey some five minutes behind a five man break with 75kms of a 193.8km stage to go.





Thirty kilometres later, only three riders were left in the break, still five minutes ahead but that was down to 3.10 with thirty left as crosswinds split the peloton.





The break were caught and it set up a sprint which Elia Viviani won in a time of 4.28.50 ahead of Sep Vanmarcke who now takes the lead of the race.





British rider Andy Fenn of Aqua Blue Sport was tenth with his team mate Mark Christian 23rd and Irish champion Ryan Mullen 33rd.





I'm happy with second place today because I knew I couldn't beat Viviani," said Vanmarcke. "The jersey was a pleasant surprise. “Our director had told us there would be a high chance of echelons after 160 kilometres,” said Vanmarcke. “We were prepared for that and had six riders in the first group of 30 that formed in the wind.”



Prepared may be an understatement. Cannondale-Drapac was integral in creating the move that ultimately positioned Vanmarcke to move into yellow.



“The goal was to use the strong winds in the final to split the peloton,” sport director Ken Vanmarcke explained. “There was a five-kilometre section with open roads. We put in an all-or-nothing attempt there and created the split."



“We all attacked throughout the last 15 kilometres, because there were still a lot of sprinters in our group,” Sep said. “But no one was able to get away, partly because of the strong headwinds.



“I was tapped to do the sprint,” said Sep. “Ryan Mullen and Tom Scully gave me a lead-out and I managed second. It was impossible to beat Elia Viviani, so second is the best I was going to do. I didn’t aim for the leader’s jersey specifically, because I was focused on the stage. It was only after the finish that my teammates told me I took the leader’s jersey.”

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

