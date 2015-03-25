Viviani Takes Route De Sud Stage Two Win

Team Sky’s Elia Viviani has won the second stage of the Route Du Sud race in France.

Amy De Terre’s Julian Loubet was in the leaders jersey for a 1783km stage from l'Espace Loisirs Sor et Agout – Saramon.

Three riders in Miles Scotson of BMC, David Menut (AUB) et Pello Olaberria got away after twenty kilometres and had a lead of 3.30 with 75kms to go.

That had dropped to 2.21 with 33kms left with the trio mopping up the points in the sprints and KOM competition.

There was less than twenty kilometres to go when Scotson went over on his own, taking a lead of 1.34 heading through Dimon.

The Australian stayed away until there was 1.5kms left.

Geraint Thomas got on the front for Team Sky going under the flam rouge with Ian Stannard also doing a big turn to set up Elia Viviani who came up with 150 metres left to take the win in 4.15.08 ahead of Carlos Barbeiro and Lorenzo Manzin.

