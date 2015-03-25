Viviani Takes Dubai Tour Stage Win

Quick Step’s Elia Viviani has won the second stage of the Dubai Tour on his birthday.

LottoNL-Jumbo’s Dylan Groenewegen was the leader for this 190km stage which started from the Skydive Dubai and ran through the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain before finishing in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

On a day of 24 degrees, six riders in Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis Solutions Crédit), Fuwen Xue (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk), Mohamed Al Mansouri (United Arab Emirates) and Yousif Mirza (UAE Team Emirates) got themselves into a break and were allowed to get seven minutes ahead after twenty kilometres.

Van Hooydonck took the first sprint but the peloton started to pull them back and with seventy-four kilometres to go, the gap was at 1.56 and Van Hooydonck the virtual leader on the road.

Going into the final fifty kilometres and there was only four left in the break with a lead of less than a minute and then three when Mansouri dropped back.

Planet, Edet and Xue had a lead of 1.37 with thirty kilometres to go and twenty-two seconds with 16.7kms.

Going into the final ten kilometres and the Katusha led pack had ended the break.

Conor Dunne of Aqua Blue Sport was one who was on the front as the peloton took over both sides of the road.

With three kilometres to go and it was very messy with Katusha being aggressive on the front.

Marco Halle led under the flam rouge and it went to a photo finish with Elia Viviani of Quick Step winning in 4.34.31 ahead of Gronewegen, Riccardo Minali and Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data with Adam Blythe tenth.

Dylan Groenewegen keeps the leader’s blue jersey with a two second lead over Elia Viviani.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

